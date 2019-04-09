Looker Launches Sales Analytics Application and Third-Party Developer Features

Looker today introduced Looker for Sales Analytics, an addition to its cloud-based, modern data platform, and expanded support and tools for the developer ecosystem.

"The power of a data platform is measured by its ability to deliver actionable information and insights into the hands of every employee when they need it," said Nick Caldwell, chief product officer at Looker, in a statement. "This announcement deepens our promise to empower every employee with dependable data by introducing new purpose-built experiences along with third-party developer features that pave the way for the availability of a suite of data applications on the Looker platform."

The plug-and-play Looker for Sales Analytics application provides the entire sales team with a single console to track and take action on pipeline management, quota attainment, and sales efficiency. It is purpose-built for the following:

Sales representatives now have a complete view into quota attainment and pipeline health;

Sales managers and leaders can now get a 360-degree view into what makes top reps successful and strategic opportunities in new segments and regions; and

Sales operations leaders now have a highly-customizable, unified view into all sales data while also allowing reps and managers to self-serve with pre-built reports.

Among the tools for the developer community to build their own applications and data-driven experiences are the following: