LexisNexis Launches InterAction for Office 365

LexisNexis InterAction, providers of a CRM solution for legal and professional services, today launched InterAction for Office 365, which embeds CRM data into existing workflows across Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and Word.

Available for both desktop and subscription versions of Microsoft's Office suite, this application lets users update, access, and consume client relationship data within their natural workflows at their desks or on the go. It is delivered through a hybrid cloud model that enables it to securely access data (without storing it at rest) regardless of where it resides.

InterAction for Office 365 also offers one-click VoIP calling and the option to automatically track phone call and email activities.