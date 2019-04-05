Centerbridge Partners to Acquire IBM's Marketing and Commerce Software

Centerbridge Partners ;will acquire IBM's marketing platform and commerce software offerings and intends to form a stand-alone company that will deliver a portfolio of solutions across marketing and advertising. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

IBM's marketing and commerce software includes the following:

Campaign Automation;

Marketing Assistant;

Media Optimizer;

Customer Experience Analytics;

Content Hub;

Real-Time Personalization;

Personalized Search;

Universal Behavior Exchange;

Intelligent Bidder;

Price & Promotion Optimization; and

Payments Gateway.

Centerbridge will position the stand-alone company by further investing in AI, growing the marketing ecosystem, and giving marketers tools to protect user privacy.