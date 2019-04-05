Nimble Partners with Simply Mail Solutions
Nimble is partnering with Simply Mail Solutions, (SMS), a managed cloud service provider, to make its CRM solutions available to Simply Mail Solutions' 4,500 small- and mid-sized customers,
The partnership is enabled by Microsoft's partner-to-partner cloud marketplace in Partner Center. In pilot since 2017, the program makes it easy for partners to sell, provision, and bill Microsoft customers for third-party solutions that address specific business needs.
"Virtually all our customers need a contact relationship management platform like Nimble that centralizes and shares customer knowledge across the organization so teams can treat every contact like a VIP," said SMS CEO Colin Smith in a statement. "Depending on the customer's environment, Nimble can either work as a stand-alone CRM for Office 365, Outlook and Outlook mobile or as an intelligent add-in to popular SaaS sales, marketing, accounting, and customer service applications."
"We are delighted to combine the power of Nimble with SMS's unbeatable combination of premier cloud technology, 24/7 U.K. support, and highly qualified engineers," said Kevin Turner, Nimble's head of strategic partner development, in a statement. "Our partnership empowers customers to gather contact relationship data under one roof, automate data enrichment and data entry, and effectively communicate with customers and prospects within a scalable, secure, and constantly connected environment."