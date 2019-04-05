Nimble Partners with Simply Mail Solutions

Nimble is partnering with Simply Mail Solutions, (SMS), a managed cloud service provider, to make its CRM solutions available to Simply Mail Solutions' 4,500 small- and mid-sized customers,

The partnership is enabled by Microsoft's partner-to-partner cloud marketplace in Partner Center. In pilot since 2017, the program makes it easy for partners to sell, provision, and bill Microsoft customers for third-party solutions that address specific business needs.