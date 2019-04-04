True Influence Launches IntentBase 3.0

True Influence, a provider of intent-based marketing and demand generation solutions, today introduced InsightBase Version 3.0 with advanced proprietary intent signal monitoring.

Version 3.0 of InsightBase allows users to connect with the exact prospects who are actively in-market for products or services. To improve data accuracy, True Influence moved away from using Bombora intent data and developed its own multi-variant solution. The addition of True Influence’s proprietary intent data also allows the company to provide contact-level intent data that is delivered across many B2B markets.

InsightBase's multivariant True Influence Relevance Engine gathers and analyzes millions of signals each day from the web, then identifies purchase intent for all types of B2B decision-makers, their location, and whether a spike truly represents active demand and a compelling opportunity to connect.

InsightBase 3.0 has upgraded its Relevance Engine to include machine learning, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing. NLP helps users identify the topics they want to monitor with Google-like searches. This information is organized around a library of more than 6,000 topics.

This new version of InsightBase uses visual account reporting to summarize audiences, contacts, volume, and intent pace.

InsightBase's advanced analytics and reporting tools provide clear visibility into the following:

Proprietary intent with a 90-day history;

Contact-level intent to include firmographics and demographics;

Campaign and account summaries;

Company summary;

Historical intent trendline; and

Total active market.

"Understanding and utilizing the power of intent is critical to the success of every marketing and sales organization," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence, in a statement. "With InsightBase's advanced technology, we provide market intelligence that dramatically impacts sales and revenue growth for our customers."

InsightBase 3.0 will be generally available in May.