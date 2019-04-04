Lytics Launches Audience Discovery

Lytics, providers of a customer data platform for marketers, released Audience Discovery, enabling marketers to unlock insights about their customers.

Using predictive modeling to analyze movement between audiences, marketers can discover the people most likely and least likely to convert and why. With one click, they can take action by turning that group into its own audience for targeted campaign execution or campaign suppression.

For each conversion point analyzed, Audience Discovery surfaces a dynamic report that provides the latest insights and details how conversions are improving over time.