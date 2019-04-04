Lytics Launches Audience Discovery

Lytics, providers of a customer data platform for marketers, released Audience Discovery, enabling marketers to unlock insights about their customers.
Using predictive modeling to analyze movement between audiences, marketers can discover the people most likely and least likely to convert and why. With one click, they can take action by turning that group into its own audience for targeted campaign execution or campaign suppression.
For each conversion point analyzed, Audience Discovery surfaces a dynamic report that provides the latest insights and details how conversions are improving over time.
"Just having a centralized data source doesn't solve marketing problems," said James McDermott, CEO of Lytics, in a statement. "In fact, without insights, more data just creates more complexity. This is why we believe it is absolutely essential that Lytics not only be the leading customer data platform, but also provide insights that enable marketers to make strategic, data-driven decisions. Audience Discovery is just the beginning of a key 2019 initiative at Lytics to deliver actionable insights to marketers, empowering them to exceed their goals."