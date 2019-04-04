CallTrackingMetrics Integrates with Google Data Studio
CallTrackingMetrics, a provider of marketing attribution and contact center tools, now integrates with Google Data Studio.
With this integration, businesses will be able to sync their CallTrackingMetrics reporting data or call logs with Google Data Studio. They can select from pre-built templates or use CallTrackingMetrics' custom templates. Data Studio's pre-built data connectors enable teams to further loop in information from a wide variety of products, including Google Ads and Google Analytics, to be combined into one visual report.
"Simple, beautiful reporting is a high priority for businesses now," said Todd Fisher, CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "Our latest integration with Google Data Studio enables our customers to bring in robust call and visitor data from CTM alongside the products they're using every day into one streamlined report, making it easy to share insights across their organizations. We couldn't be more excited to share this with our customers."