CallTrackingMetrics Integrates with Google Data Studio

CallTrackingMetrics, a provider of marketing attribution and contact center tools, now integrates with Google Data Studio.

With this integration, businesses will be able to sync their CallTrackingMetrics reporting data or call logs with Google Data Studio. They can select from pre-built templates or use CallTrackingMetrics' custom templates. Data Studio's pre-built data connectors enable teams to further loop in information from a wide variety of products, including Google Ads and Google Analytics, to be combined into one visual report.