IdeaCarrot Launches CXM Solution

IdeaCarrot recently launched a web-based customer experience management (CXM) platform, allowing businesses to collect voice of the customer (VoC) data and improve customer experiences.

"The launch of IdeaCarrot raises the bar for CXM," said company founder Kayvan Torabian in a statement. "It just got a lot easier to capture information and gain insight directly from those who know your products and services best—your customers."

IdeaCarrot offers structured, incentive-based survey and feedback-based tools that allow businesses to access behavioral data and other customer insights.

"The problem with traditional surveys is, frankly, no one wants to do them. There's no reward for their time. What's in it for the customer?" Torabian said. "At IdeaCarrot we took the approach that a customer's feedback is valuable. It's worth something, so they should be rewarded for good ideas. They essentially need a carrot. The platform empowers businesses to easily gain insightful feedback data in real time, by offering customers those carrots."

IdeaCarrot seamlessly connects in real time with customers at the key touchpoints of the customer journey and then shares incentive-based CX data across all levels of an organization with the goal of moving businesses from product/service-based marketing to experience-centric marketing.