Ansira Acquires BrightWave
Ansira Partners, a marketing technology and services firm, has acquired email and eCRM company BrightWave. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition will provide scale to Ansira's CRM and loyalty marketing capabilities. BrightWave's current service offerings include end-to-end email marketing, campaign management, cross-channel marketing, and relationship enablement and orchestration.
"We're thrilled to integrate BrightWave's category leadership, skills, and experience, and its many impressive marketing strategists, into our team at Ansira," said Kelly Jo Sands, chief CRM and martech officer at Ansira, in a statement. "Innovation in email and eCRM helps us empower our clients to deliver exceptional customer experiences."
"Ansira has a long history of leveraging cutting-edge marketing technology to deliver results for its clients. BrightWave shares this approach and looks forward to joining a forward-looking, data-centric company that will offer our clients the opportunity to enhance their programs and better serve consumers," said Simms Jenkins, founder and CEO of BrightWave, in a statement.