TextBetter Partners with BATS for SMS Solution

TextBetter, a provider of text messaging solutions for business, and BATS (the Best Auto Transportation Software), providers of a CRM solution for vehicle transportation brokers, today announced a strategic partnership that allows their joint customers to automatically send text messages to contacts in BATS CRM.

TextBetter enables users to send and receive text messages via email on behalf of their landline number. The cloud-based solution works with any email client and landline number.