TextBetter Partners with BATS for SMS Solution
TextBetter, a provider of text messaging solutions for business, and BATS (the Best Auto Transportation Software), providers of a CRM solution for vehicle transportation brokers, today announced a strategic partnership that allows their joint customers to automatically send text messages to contacts in BATS CRM.
TextBetter enables users to send and receive text messages via email on behalf of their landline number. The cloud-based solution works with any email client and landline number.
"Text messaging has become a critical part of business communications. It's the best and quickest way to reach your customers," said Dean Garfinkel, CEO of TextBetter, in a statement. "By partnering with BATS, we're providing the auto transport industry with a more streamlined and efficient tool to grow their business."
"Our goal is to enable our customers by delivering the best software tools across the industry. Our partnership with TextBetter is a direct reflection of this," said Chris Johnson, director of marketing at BATS CRM, in a statement. "We believe TextBetter's patent pending business-texting solution will unlock tremendous value for our customers."