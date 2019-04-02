Optimove Launches Retail Pulse, a Performance Benchmarking Platform

Optimove today launched the Optimove Retail Pulse, an industry benchmark platform for online fashion and health and beauty retailers.

The Retail Pulse, which includes analysis of more than 2 million transactions and counting, enables retailers to assess their sales and marketing performance against industry-wide aggregated key performance indicators.

Retail Pulse is a free-to-use, interactive benchmark platform that will be updated monthly with refreshed data and additional brands. It currently includes more than two years of data from retailers and incorporates both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar sales.

Reported KPIs include the following:

Average order value;

Average monthly discounts;

Average percentage of mobile purchases;

New vs. returning customers; and

Averagetime between first and second order.

"Competition in retail is only getting fiercer, and in this field, the idea of outperforming yourself isn't enough. Without access to information about how a brand's KPIs compare to the industry as a whole, any performance assessment is incomplete," said Pini Yakuel, founder and CEO of Optimove, in a statement. "By facilitating this cross-industry benchmark platform, we are empowering retail marketers to make better strategic decisions and take action based on the comparative insight within the context of the entire industry. This has the power to up everyone's game."

The data from Retail Pulse will work with Optibot, Optimove's built-in marketing optimization bot.