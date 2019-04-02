SurveyMonkey Launches AI-Driven Analysis Features

SurveyMonkey has expanded its survey text analysis capabilities with artificial intelligence-based features that use machine learning and natural language processing technology.

The SurveyMonkey platform now includes Sentiment Analysis, which automatically classifies text responses and displays an aggregate view of respondent sentiment. This new text analysis feature classifies responses as positive, neutral, negative, or undefined.

Word Cloud has also been upgraded for more visualizations around the most common words and phrases. It can identify singular and plural words, tense variation, and similar words and phrases, then group them together to display as a single phrase. Users can customize the font, colors, and phrases, hide certain words, and control how many words appear in the cloud.