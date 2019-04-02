Blueshift Launches Customer Data Activation Platform

Blueshift today launched its Customer Data Activation Platform (CDAP), allowing companies to unify and integrate data and use it to power customer experiences across every customer engagement application.

With this release, Blueshift builds on existing capabilities, which include AI-Powered Cross-Channel Journeys, Predictive Audience Syndications, and Live Personalization. Each capability is now available to be integrated with every customer engagement application, enabling diverse use cases across relationship marketing, paid media, customer service, telesales, chat, and in-product personalization.

"Brands are starting to ask how they can stop working for their data and instead put their data to work for them," said Vijay Chittoor, co-founder and CEO of Blueshift, in a statement. "Unlike customer data infrastructure solutions that solely manage data, our CDAP intelligently unlocks the value of data on every touchpoint and helps brands make intelligent decisions around the right audience, the right content, the right time, and the right channel."

With the Customer Data Activation Platform, companies can do the following:

Personalize messages across engagement channels, including online, offline, or proprietary custom built apps, email, mobile, direct mail, and chat.

Identify high-intent customers through predictive modeling and keep them continuously updated in Google, Facebook, Twitter, Taboola, Linkedin, etc., through Blueshift Audience Sync.

Trigger real-time, behavior-based messaging across customer touchpoints.

Power CRM, analytics, and other systems with the latest user behaviors and dynamic segments.

Automatically update and keep BI tools, analytics systems, CRM systems, and other technologies synced.

Blueshift's CDAP integrates with Lob, enabling marketers to launch personalized direct mail at scale.