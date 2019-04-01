Unify CRM Integrates with LendingPad

Unify CRM, providers of a CRM platform specifically for the mortgage industry, and LendingPad, a provider of mortgage loan origination systems (LOS), have integrated their two platforms, allowing users of LendingPad to take advantage of the business-building features and communication tools within Unify CRM.

Using LendingPad's API allows Unify to pull more data from the LOS to provide loan officers with up-to-date loan information, enable status update communications to borrowers and agents, and provide a source of data to help identify future lending opportunities.

"Unify is not just a static contact management system," said Scott Lidberg, president of Cross Media/Unify, in a statement. "It is designed to automate much of the work that loan originators need to do on a daily basis to be successful. This includes communications, prospecting, and pipeline management. Our goal is to improve communications and efficiencies while helping to build relationships with clients and referral partners that result in strong business growth."

This integration gives managers more control over marketing content, branding, campaigns, and compliance by pulling information directly from LendingPad's LOS. Unify CRM features marketing tools for video, text, and social media channels, including marketing audit features, lead tracking, and a marketing scorecard. It also just released Mobile Mortgage CRM, providing originators these same tools in the palm of their hands.