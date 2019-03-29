Adobe and Drift Launch Conversational Account-Based Experience for Marketo Engage

Adobe and Drift, providers of a conversational marketing platform, have launched Conversational ABM for Marketo Engage, a conversational capability for account-based experiences. Conversational ABM for Marketo Engage will be available to users of Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud.

"Optimizing the end-to-end business buying experience for marketers is at the heart of our mission. Finally extending personalization to one-on-one, real-time interactions across any account has been a critical need for every B2B marketer investing in account-based experiences, which is why, together with Drift, we are thrilled to unlock that capability for the first time," said Steve Lucas, senior vice president of digital experience business at Adobe, in a statement. "Conversational ABM for Marketo Engage takes personalization beyond content, allowing marketers using ABX to have personalized, live conversations with the right strategic accounts at the right time, every time." "Customers have more options and information than ever before, so they have all the power in the buying process today, not companies," said David Cancel, CEO of Drift, in a statement. "As a result, whoever makes it easier to buy, wins. Yet most B2B websites add friction and force buyers to jump through hoops just to talk to someone. With Marketo Engage and Drift together, marketers will be able to have personalized account-based conversations at scale with website visitors at any stage of the buying process and provide the VIP experience that buyers expect today."

By connecting target account lists with Drift, Marketo Engage users will be able to target each website visitor with a chatbot, a relevant piece of ABX content, or give them a fast lane to connect directly to a sales representative. Conversational ABM for Marketo Engage brings live chat to Marketo Engage's ABX solution.

With the new solution, Marketo Engage and Drift users can do the following:

Schedule meetings with top accounts instantly while the visitor is live on the website;

Connect qualified people tied to key accounts with the right sales representative;

Create personalized experiences for each customer that matches his path-to-purchase status each time he visits the website; and

Prove conversation marketing impact by tracking all Conversational ABM for Marketo Engage conversations and attributing them back to revenue.

Additionally, Marketo named Verticurl a preferred global partner to help accelerate integration of Conversational ABM for Marketo Engage directly into marketers' current technology, strategies, and processes.