CleverTap Launches Recommendation Engine

Mobile marketing automation platform provider CleverTap has released Recommendation Engine, a data science-driven way to reach customers with timely and relevant content.

With this feature, growth teams can target customers with recommendations via push, in-app, webhooks, SMS, and app inbox. Recommendations vary in real time based on the customers' stage in the purchase cycle, previous purchase behaviors, buying patterns, and usage trends. Each customer will see different recommendations while she is browsing, shortlisting, and even in the checkout stage. Recommendations can also include rich media, such as videos, images, and deep or external links.