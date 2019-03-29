CleverTap Launches Recommendation Engine
Mobile marketing automation platform provider CleverTap has released Recommendation Engine, a data science-driven way to reach customers with timely and relevant content.
With this feature, growth teams can target customers with recommendations via push, in-app, webhooks, SMS, and app inbox. Recommendations vary in real time based on the customers' stage in the purchase cycle, previous purchase behaviors, buying patterns, and usage trends. Each customer will see different recommendations while she is browsing, shortlisting, and even in the checkout stage. Recommendations can also include rich media, such as videos, images, and deep or external links.
"Growth and retention teams struggle to deliver a relevant experience that also generates long-term impact on business growth. By directly incorporating data science-driven recommendations into marketing campaigns, our customers are able to personalize their consumers’ interactions. This eventually results in improved revenue and brand loyalty" said Sunil Thomas, CEO of CleverTap, in a statement.