Updox has added Secure Text and Video Chat to its collaboration platform for pharmacies.

Both products offer complete integration with ComputerRx and Rx30 and allow pharmacies to integrate Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant Secure Text and Video Chat into their existing workflows.

Secure Text and Video Chat can help pharmacies cut down on manual phone calls for refills, insurance card information, and other daily tasks, as well as expand their clinical and patient counseling services.