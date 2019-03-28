Updox has added Secure Text and Video Chat to its collaboration platform for pharmacies.
Both products offer complete integration with ComputerRx and Rx30 and allow pharmacies to integrate Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant Secure Text and Video Chat into their existing workflows.
Secure Text and Video Chat can help pharmacies cut down on manual phone calls for refills, insurance card information, and other daily tasks, as well as expand their clinical and patient counseling services.
"Pharmacists represent a critical part of the care system. Their rapidly growing clinical role brings challenges of capturing new customers and deepening relationships with existing patients. Increased collaboration with providers, driven by simple, secure communication, is mission critical," said Michael Morgan, CEO of Updox, in a statement. "Updox has well-documented success with providing outstanding engagement, communication, and productivity solutions to out-of-hospital providers. Pharmacists wanting a partner with a tailored solution who can meet their needs today and position them for continued future growth are turning to Updox, as no one else offers what we do."