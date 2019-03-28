Incentivefox Expands Channel Marketing and Reward Programs

Incentivefox has expanded its Channel Marketing Reward Programs to include distributors.

Since launching in 2015, the Incentivefox customizable platform has been used across multiple verticals, including manufacturing, automotive dealerships, insurance, and home service companies.

"This new expansion felt natural for us. Previously, we had not focused any marketing efforts on distributors, but they continually found us and utilized the platform to streamline their channel marketing efforts. As we partnered with them to customize the Incentivefox platform to their needs, we discovered just how much time, energy, and cost savings the platform was providing," said Mark Tepper," CEO of Incentivefox, in a statement.

Incentivefox's platform empowers companies to revamp their clients' loyalty and incentive processes through ongoing promotions, reminders, and automation that lets them track and optimize their most effective sales efforts.

Manufacturers can now load channel partners and employees into the Incentivefox platform. From there, the participants receive reminder emails and promotions about the current incentives and enticing offers. After a participant submits a sale, the distributor can simply confirm the reward amounts for each participant. Participants receive company-branded reward cards in their names in the mail and future rewards will be reloaded onto those cards within 48 hours of approval.