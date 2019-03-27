Adobe, Microsoft, and SAP Expand the Open Data Initiative

To accelerate development of the Open Data Initiative that they first launched in September, Adobe, Microsoft, and SAP today announced plans to convene a Partner Advisory Council consisting of more than a dozen companies, such as Accenture, Amadeus, Capgemini, Change Healthcare, Cognizant, EY, Finastra, Genesys, Hootsuite, InMobi, Sprinklr, and WPP.

"Genesys is delighted to team with Adobe, Microsoft, and SAP by joining the Partner Advisory Council of the Open Data Initiative, making it easier for companies to use AI and automation to connect customer data across systems and departments. This collaboration is just one of the ways Genesys helps businesses better connect, personalize, and support interactions across the entire customer lifecycle. As the only pure-play customer experience provider participating, we bring focused expertise in eliminating data silos to provide a single view of the customer. This gives businesses value-focused, real-time sales, marketing, and service engagements that help them achieve a faster return," says Genesys Chief Marketing Officer Merjin te Booji. "Our customers are all trying to integrate behavioral, CRM, ERP, and other internal data sets to have a comprehensive understanding of each consumer, and they're struggling with the challenges of integrating this data," said Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer at WPP, in a statement. "We're excited about the initiative Adobe, Microsoft, and SAP have taken in this area, and we see a lot of opportunity to contribute to the development of the ODI."

From the beginning, the ODI has been focused on enhancing interoperability between Adobe's, Microsoft's, and SAP's applications and platforms through a common data model with data stored in a customer-chosen data lake. This unified data lake is intended to allow customers their choice of development tools and applications to build and deploy services.

To improve that process, the three companies plan to deliver in the coming months a new approach for publishing, enriching, and ingesting initial data feeds from Adobe Experience Platform, activated through Adobe Experience Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Office 365, and SAP C/4HANA, into customers' data lakes.