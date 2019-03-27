Accengage Now Supports WhatsApp

Accengage, a provider of mobile CRM and push notification technology that was recently acquired by Urban Airship, has added WhatsApp as one of its customer engagement channels, allowing businesses to engage with prospects and customers using push notifications and automated replies through the WhatsApp Business API.

The new solution leverages Accengage's interface for segmentation, personalization, localized languages, and connections with other business systems.

Businesses using Accengage can send non-promotional notifications and automated replies to WhatsApp users who have explicitly given their consent. Such WhatsApp notifications can include status updates on deliveries or flight times, proactive reminders or transactional details following a booking or an order, as well as requests for customer feedback.