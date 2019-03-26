Zaius Introduces Zam Marketing Assistant

Zaius today unveiled? Zam, a data science-powered marketing assistant as part of the Zaius CRM platform.

Zaius provides marketers a complete view of their customers, connecting all customer data sources and stitching identities of both known shoppers and anonymous visitors to assist with segmentation, personalization, and cross-channel campaign orchestration. With Zam, marketers harness the power of data science throughout the CRM platform.

Zam is an automated marketing assistant that brings data science into assists, a new kind of prescriptive and directional guidance, to optimize marketing programs and inject relevance into customer relationships. Zam uniquely trains itself on each company's data, surfacing opportunities, automating tasks, and streamlining execution.

With Zam, Zaius users can do the following:

Predict customer behavior, anticipating each shopper's likelihood to purchase in real time and seamlessly launching behavioral triggers;

Uncover hidden product opportunities by knowing and understanding which products are performing well and which are not. Zam surfaces promising products based on customers' previous behavior and current intent; and

Personalize messaging with native product recommendations embedded into the CRM.

"There is no one-size-fits-all predictive model. To inject true value into a brand's relationship with its shoppers, models must adapt to your unique business and continue to learn as they gather more data," said Spencer Pingry, Zaius' founder and chief technology officer, in a statement. "Zam leverages a brand's event-level stream of customer interactions, including product detail views, promotional offers, content viewed across channels, and more. We take care of data science so that you can take care of your customers."

The release of Zam follows a string of value-added functionality augmenting the Zaius B2C CRM platform, including the launch of web modals, expanded behavioral segmentation, and frictionless onboarding through turn-key e-commerce integrations, such as Shopify, and automated IP warming.