Certain Launches Signal Event Platform

Certain, a provider of enterprise event automation, unveiled Certain Signal, a real-time event data platform that helps sales and marketing teams take action on data captured before, during, and after events.

Signal sets up the right integrations to ensure that event data flows to the right technologies, triggering intelligent and personalized action. And because Signal provides real-time data, marketing and sales teams can take action on that data right away.

Marketers can build integrations across multiple events or a series of events instead of having to build from scratch for each event. Signal is integrated into popular platforms, including Oracle Eloqua and Marketo.

With Signal, marketers will be able to combine the high intent customer and prospect data captured from events with data from other channels to personalize marketing and sales outreach. Through Signal's rules engine, data captured before and during events is transformed, based on criteria set, to inform immediate action.