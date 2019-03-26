Leadspace Launches Leadspace for Ads

Leadspace, providers of a customer data platform (CDP), has launched Leadspace for Advertising to help B2B marketers create and execute highly-targeted digital ad campaigns.

Leadspace for Ads offers access to a range of digital ad platforms, in partnership with LiveRamp. In addition, customers can advertise on leading social networks, such as LinkedIn and Facebook, from Leadspace natively.

Leadspace for Ads leverages Leadspace's proprietary Persona Scores for targeting with artificial intelligence (AI) that combines a vast range of customer data fields, including install-based technologies, job responsibilities, and firmographics, into customized, highly-personalized ideal buyer personas. Marketers can then create look-alike audiences based on their ideal customer profiles' key attributes and custom personas and then activate through Leadspace for Ads to segment and target their audiences with personalized ads across multiple digital advertising platforms.

Leadspace Analytics provides insight into how audiences match across each platform, while closed-loop feedback allows Leadspace to analyze each audience's performance over time.