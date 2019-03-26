atEvent Collaborates with Marketo

atEvent, providers of an event lead management solution, has joined LaunchPoint by Marketo, an Adobe company, as part of the Innovate partner program.

With this integration, atEvent can provide post-event lead syncing and automated personalized follow-up. In addition, the collaboration will allow Marketo users to incorporate account-based marketing (ABM) capabilities into their event strategy by using atEvent to engage with targeted accounts and prospects before, during, and after events in a personalized way.