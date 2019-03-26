atEvent Collaborates with Marketo
atEvent, providers of an event lead management solution, has joined LaunchPoint by Marketo, an Adobe company, as part of the Innovate partner program.
With this integration, atEvent can provide post-event lead syncing and automated personalized follow-up. In addition, the collaboration will allow Marketo users to incorporate account-based marketing (ABM) capabilities into their event strategy by using atEvent to engage with targeted accounts and prospects before, during, and after events in a personalized way.
"We are excited to be a part of the LaunchPoint Innovate partner program and bring event marketing innovation to savvy marketing professionals," said Uzair Dada, atEvent's CEO, in a statement. "We are in the business of redefining event lead management and are thrilled to extend ABM capabilities to events and allow our customers to qualify, engage, and drive personalized follow-up to their targeted prospects and accounts."
"Events continue to be a key part of an enterprise's integrated marketing strategy," said Shai Alfandary, global head of independent software vendors and the LaunchPoint ecosystem at Adobe, in a statement. "We're pleased to welcome atEvent as an Innovate partner to give our customers a unified solution for event lead management."