Splash Integrates with Marketo
Splash has integrated its event marketing platform with Adobe's Marketo platform, enabling marketers to better manage events. Splash has also joined Marketo's LaunchPoint partner program.
By integrating Splash and Marketo, companies can scale their event programs with pre-approved templates and workflows and make event decisions based on behavioral and historical marketing data. Companies can also capture and sync event data in real time and drive action as event data is shared across teams.
"This enhanced integration allows Marketo customers to scale company events and to enable seamless collaboration between teams," said Ben Hindman, CEO and co-founder of Splash, in a statement. "Capturing deep event data, streamlining event workflows, and enabling immediate action on event interactions have always been core to what Splash is about. We're very excited that this enhanced Marketo integration will help marketers automate and drive more efficient event workflows."
"Our collaboration with Splash enables companies to offer seamless on-brand events at scale with integrated data and fluid workflows," said Shai Alfandary, global head of independent software vendors and LaunchPoint by Marketo ecosystem at Adobe, in a statement.