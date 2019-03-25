Splash Integrates with Marketo

Splash has integrated its event marketing platform with Adobe's Marketo platform, enabling marketers to better manage events. Splash has also joined Marketo's LaunchPoint partner program.

By integrating Splash and Marketo, companies can scale their event programs with pre-approved templates and workflows and make event decisions based on behavioral and historical marketing data. Companies can also capture and sync event data in real time and drive action as event data is shared across teams.