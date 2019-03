ClickDimensions Acquires Marketing Dashboard Provider Sweetspot

ClickDimensions is expanding its comprehensive marketing platform for Microsoft Dynamics 365 by acquiring Sweetspot, a marketing dashboard provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will give ClickDimensions customers on-demand access to analyze and optimize campaign, channel, and revenue-impact performance data. Sweetspot's platform has almost 50 prebuilt connectors to common marketing data sources like Google AdWords and Facebook.

ClickDimensions plans to launch a new marketing dashboard this summer. The ClickDimensions-Sweetspot offering will combine the Sweetspot marketing dashboard with harmonized Dynamics 365 for Sales and ClickDimensions multichannel marketing automation data as well as prebuilt views and metrics based on marketing best practices.