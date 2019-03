Drawbridge Partners with The Trade Desk

Digital identity resolution company Drawbridge has integrated The Trade Desk's unified ID solution as a destination within its Identity Platform, allowing Drawbridge customers to use the unified ID solution in their digital marketing campaigns.

Adoption of the free unified ID solution allows companies to use The Trade Desk's cookie footprint to increase their own cookie coverage across the internet. In addition, the unified ID solution allows for stronger match rates across all parties involved.