Outreach Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Outreach, providers of a sales engagement platform, has partnered with Microsoft to deliver a deep product integration with Dynamics 365 for Sales, allowing users to leverage Outreach's sales engagement platform while seamlessly syncing with Dynamics 365.

As part of the integration, joint customers will be able to access Outreach's sales engagement platform through the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace.

"The success of a sales team is directly related to the efficiency of their sales process. Through this integration, we are providing a complete system of action for sales teams so they can build on the strengths of Dynamics 365 to more effectively engage prospects and close deals faster," said Manny Medina, Outreach's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Microsoft shares our goal of empowering sellers to build strong relationships and increase productivity, and we are excited to collaborate with them on this new integrated sales engagement integration."

This is not the first collaboration between Outreach and Microsoft. Microsoft's venture capital arm, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), has been an active investor in Outreach since 2016, most recently participating in the company's 2018 Series D funding round, which brought Outreach's total funding to $125 million.