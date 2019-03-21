Taboola Partners with Landingi and Instapage

Taboola is partnering with landing page builder Landingi and post-click optimization provider Instapage to help marketers analyze landing pages, optimize campaigns, and drive better acquisition goals.

Landingi will provide Taboola's clients with templates to design and optimize their landing pages to convert website visitors into paying customers. Marketers will be able to A/B test landing pages and manage leads.

Instapage will offer Taboola's clients a complete post-click optimization platform, which includes a builder with AMP functionality; scalable creation and management with Instablocks; real-time collaboration, optimization with heatmaps and A/B testing; and enterprise-level security, support, and services.