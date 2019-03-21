Taboola Partners with Landingi and Instapage
Taboola is partnering with landing page builder Landingi and post-click optimization provider Instapage to help marketers analyze landing pages, optimize campaigns, and drive better acquisition goals.
Landingi will provide Taboola's clients with templates to design and optimize their landing pages to convert website visitors into paying customers. Marketers will be able to A/B test landing pages and manage leads.
Instapage will offer Taboola's clients a complete post-click optimization platform, which includes a builder with AMP functionality; scalable creation and management with Instablocks; real-time collaboration, optimization with heatmaps and A/B testing; and enterprise-level security, support, and services.
"Partnerships with companies like Taboola extend our reach to thousands of campaigns, significantly accelerating the landing page-building process," said Blazej Abel, CEO and founder of Landingi, in a statement. "We look forward to working with Taboola and to providing their marketer clients 210 landing page templates along with some professional insight into optimizing their landing pages for maximum efficiency."
"By creating message-matched post-click experiences for every ad, Taboola clients can increase conversions and engagement," said Tyson Quick, CEO and founder of Instapage, in a statement. "We're excited to team with Taboola to make digital advertising more effective and profitable."
"Partnering with innovative companies like Landingi and Instapage will help marketers engage further with their audiences during the moments of next in which they're interested in discovering new and relevant content," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola, in a statement. "Every brand has a story that needs to be discovered, and we appreciate the opportunity to expand our optimization and conversion solutions for our advertising clients."
