ActiveCampaign Releases Conversations for SMBs

ActiveCampaign, a provider of sales and marketing automation for small businesses, has launched Conversations, a multichannel communications platform.

Conversations helps small businesses connect and engage with current and potential customers, wherever they are, collecting all the touchpoints in ActiveCampaign. Whether started via chat or email, all Conversations are managed through one unified inbox, accessible online or through the mobile app.

"We turned on Conversations as another way to reach our current and potential customers," said Sian Bishop, brand and marketing manager at Gelato Messina, in a statement. "Since enabling Conversations for our website, we've turned more than 50 percent of visitors into new contacts. ActiveCampaign has become essential to our marketing since we started using it, and now we're seeing a direct impact on how we can continue to grow through Conversations."

"Each interaction a customer has with your business matters," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "Conversations gives small businesses the tools they need to execute an integrated marketing campaign while communicating with customers when and where they want to. And because it's connected to ActiveCampaign, it's easy to optimize the experience with automations, finding that right blend of automation and human touch."