JotForm Integrates with HubSpot

JotForm, providers of an online form builder, today announced a new integration with HubSpot that automatically sends form responses into HubSpot's CRM systems.

Now sales and marketing teams can transfer lead information collected through online forms directly into their HubSpot CRM. Once the information is in HubSpot CRM, users have one system through which they can track leads, send marketing emails, book meetings, place phone calls, and more.