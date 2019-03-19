JotForm Integrates with HubSpot
JotForm, providers of an online form builder, today announced a new integration with HubSpot that automatically sends form responses into HubSpot's CRM systems.
Now sales and marketing teams can transfer lead information collected through online forms directly into their HubSpot CRM. Once the information is in HubSpot CRM, users have one system through which they can track leads, send marketing emails, book meetings, place phone calls, and more.
"Sales and marketing teams deserve to have a painless way to connect their forms to their CRM," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of JotForm, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to offer this to our users."