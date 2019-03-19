Showpad Introduces Unified Sales Enablement Platform

Global sales enablement solutions provider Showpad today launched the Showpad Sales Enablement Platform, which unifies sales content, training, and coaching into a single platform with a unified user experience and admin capabilities.

"With the Showpad Sales Enablement platform, we're giving our customers a competitive edge by making it easier for sales leadership to turn more sales mid-performers into top performers," said Pieterjan Bouten, CEO of Showpad, in a statement. "Today's buyers demand valuable content, engaging digital experiences, and knowledgeable salespeople. With this platform, we've become the single partner enterprises need to drive true sales enablement within their organizations."

The Showpad platform fully integrates the company's $50 million acquisition of LearnCore.

The platform provides the following key features:

Unified seller experience Unified administration: With one platform, admins no longer have to maintain content and users across multiple locations. Admins can upload content for sellers to use both with customers and in training.

Showpad Coach: LearnCore's training and coaching software is being relaunched as Showpad Coach, featuring a new user experience and additional features specifically for sales managers, including Sales Manager Hub, enabling sales managers to deliver training to their sales team at scale.