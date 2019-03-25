Best Customer Service Case Studies for 2019: The CRM Elite Customer Awards

CRM takes a special interest in our Elite Customer category, as it honors those firms that put our industry’s vendors and solutions to their best possible use while demonstrating the growing importance of outstanding customer service. Healthcare service Company Nurse needed to expand channels to connect with a younger customer base; payment provider MoneyGram needed to communicate with a global clientele more efficiently; and parking reservation platform SpotHero needed to provide a consistent, cost-effective service for its mobile customers. Three very different companies all faced and overcame their particular service challenges. Join us in congratulating them.

Company Nurse provides full around-the-clock registered nurse triage, a proprietary medical response platform, a validated and verified database of healthcare providers, immediate reporting, and workers’ compensation claims investigation for more than 60,000 client locations. Its clients include school systems, local governments, hospitality companies, quick-service restaurants, and others. Company Nurse has provided this service via telephone since its founding in 1997, but the younger people moving into the workforce prefer to communicate with different channels, including web chat, text messaging, and social media. So in mid-2017, Company Nurse started looking for a company that could provide cloud-based contact center communications across a variety of channels and ultimately chose the Genesys PureCloud platform. Read more here.

Money transfer and payment services provider MoneyGram is based in Dallas, but its operations are global. The company has 11 contact centers around the world, staffed by 300 agents who are direct employees and 1,300 agents working for outsourcers contracted by MoneyGram. These contact centers field more than 13 million calls annually. But servicing a global customer base involves the knotty issue of delivering a consistent experience across that clientele. Managing that kind of volume is itself no easy task, and that’s before you consider another factor: The many languages needed to serve such a wide audience make things even more complicated. To tackle these issues of consistency and reliability, MoneyGram sought a solution that would be able to fully integrate with its many systems, eventually settling on CXone from NICE inContact. Read more here.

Chicago-based SpotHero is a parking reservation service, with a website and mobile app, that lets drivers book parking spots at thousands of garages, parking lots, and valets in major cities across the United States and Canada. The company, which was founded in 2011, caters to a largely mobile user base that contacts support as needed via their smartphones. Phone calls are central to its business, but SpotHero found itself in a jam with outdated and piecemeal telephony equipment and an unreliable service provider. For a company so dependent on speedy, efficient service, this was unacceptable. So in evaluating solutions, SpotHero had several basic requirements, but chief among them was the need to maintain a high level of service. So SpotHero turned to UJET to provide its customer support telephony infrastructure. Read more here.