Best Customer Service and Contact Center Software and Solutions for 2019: The CRM Service Leaders Awards

Artificial intelligence and machine learning continue to be the big storyline dominating industries of all types, and customer service is certainly no exception. These advanced technologies have reshaped every service category, resulting in smarter systems that enable developments like conversational self-service and give agents and customers alike the tools to find the answers they need faster than ever.

The alliance of machines and humans, in the form of intelligent bots and increasingly more sophisticated agents, is another continuing trend, aided by smarter analytics and more comprehensive knowledge bases. These developments and more are covered in the nine categories making up our 2019 Service Leader Awards. See our rundown of the winning vendors and their offerings below.

Customer Case Management

Contact Center Infrastructure

Interactive Voice Response

Web Support

Workforce Optimization

Contact Center Search

Enterprise Feedback Management

Contact Center Analytics

Contact Center Outsourcing

The editors of CRM magazine extend their sincerest heartfelt gratitude to the industry analysts and consultants who took time out of their busy schedules to evaluate the vendors for this year’s CRM Service Awards. The 2018 awards would not have been possible without the contributions of the following judges: Dick Bucci, chief analyst at Pelorus Associates; Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2 Crowd; Donna Fluss, president of DMG Consulting; Paul Greenberg, managing principal of the 56 Group; Ian Jacobs, principal analyst at Forrester Research; Kate Leggett, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research; Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and president of McGee-Smith Analytics; John Ragsdale, distinguished vice president of service technology research at the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA); Paul Stockford, president and chief analyst at Saddletree Research; Ray Wang, principal analyst, founder, and chairman of Constellation Research; and Rebecca Wettemann, vice president at Nucleus Research.

CATEGORIES AND CRITERIA CRM magazine’s annual Service Leader Awards names one winner and four leaders (listed alphabetically) in each of nine categories, using a proprietary selection formula. The overall award rating is based on a composite score of company revenue and analyst ratings for deployment costs, customer satisfaction, depth of functionality (or breadth of services, in the case of outsourcing), and company direction. (These ratings are based on a five-point scale, with 5 being the highest.) In addition, each category cites one “One to Watch”—companies deemed worth tracking for their potential to appear on that leaderboard in the future.