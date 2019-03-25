Best Customer Service Software, Solutions, and Leaders: The 2019 CRM Service Awards

The major trends of recent years—vendor consolidation through acquisitions and partnerships, the emergence of advanced technologies like machine learning and predictive analytics, the proliferation of channels and the growing expectation for seamless experiences between them—all continue to play a big role in the customer service arena. And underpinning all of them is a fact today’s companies know all too well: Outstanding customer service isn’t just a nice differentiator; it’s mission-critical. Here we assess the vendors leading the way in nine service categories, spotlight the companies sparking innovation through new product releases and partnerships, and recognize the businesses making adroit use of industry solutions to fulfill their all-important mission: pleasing customers.

View the 2019 CRM Service Awards in the sections below:

The 2019 CRM Service Leaders

The 2019 CRM Service Rising Stars

The 2019 CRM Service Elite Customers