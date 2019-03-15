Belatrix Software Expands Chatbot and Virtual Assistant

Belatrix Software has launched a chatbot and virtual assistant services offering capable of responding to contextual customer questions and providing intelligent conversational capabilities.

This announcement comes on the heels of Belatrix partnering with IBM Watson, IBM's artificial intelligence software platform, to create robust chatbots for partners. Meanwhile, Belatrix received IBM's "New Ecosystem" award, which recognizes excellence and innovation among IBM partners.

"Recently, we have been seeing increased interest in chatbots and virtual assistants from our clients who are exploring ways to leverage this technology in their businesses," said Alex Robbio, president and co-founder of Belatrix, in a statement. "Unfortunately many of the bots that we see in the market are rudimentary in nature. What our research and experience shows is that the latest technologies enable us to build much more sophisticated bots. They are able to respond to contextual customer questions and provide intelligent conversational capabilities. This is an exciting time for Belatrix, as our dedicated chatbots and virtual assistants offering will help our customers add real value to their customers' digital experiences."