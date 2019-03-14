SpotOn Partners with Poynt

SpotOn Transact, a payments and software company, and Poynt, makers of a smart point-of-sale (POS) terminal, today announced a partnership to deliver an all-in-one payment and marketing solution for small and medium-sized businesses.

Poynt's Smart Terminal is part of a connected commerce platform designed specifically for merchants. Combined with SpotOn's fully integrated omnichannel platform, the technology will be part of a turnkey in-store commerce solution that allows merchants to manage their business analytics, appointment scheduling, web design, POS software, marketing initiatives, customer reviews, and loyalty programs.

SpotOn is the first company to partner with Poynt to integrate loyalty, marketing, and POS software directly into the termina hardware to help business owners engage with customers.