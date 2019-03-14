SpotOn Partners with Poynt
SpotOn Transact, a payments and software company, and Poynt, makers of a smart point-of-sale (POS) terminal, today announced a partnership to deliver an all-in-one payment and marketing solution for small and medium-sized businesses.
Poynt's Smart Terminal is part of a connected commerce platform designed specifically for merchants. Combined with SpotOn's fully integrated omnichannel platform, the technology will be part of a turnkey in-store commerce solution that allows merchants to manage their business analytics, appointment scheduling, web design, POS software, marketing initiatives, customer reviews, and loyalty programs.
SpotOn is the first company to partner with Poynt to integrate loyalty, marketing, and POS software directly into the termina hardware to help business owners engage with customers.
"We are excited to offer a combined hardware and software solution which both reduces the merchant's physical and environmental footprint while integrating credit card processing with customer engagement software," said R.J. Horsley, president of SpotOn, in a statement. "These tools are critical to a business owner because they enable all types of secure payment acceptance, drive consumer engagement, and make it easier to run their businesses, all at an affordable price."
"We've long believed that merchants deserve an easy and seamless experience when it comes to the technology they rely on," said Osama Bedier, Poynt's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Poynt's all-in-one ecosystem was developed to work with companies like SpotOn to offer retailers innovative tools to better run their businesses."