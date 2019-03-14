LiveIntent to Launch Onboarding Service

LiveIntent, providers of a marketing platform powered by the email address, next month will begin offering an onboarding service that gives companies customized segments and better control over their own first-party data.

Clients will be able to use the service to onboard advertiser segments directly to their first-party identifiers. LiveIntent's onboarding service will follow a pay-as-you-go model with no upfront costs.

All data from customers who do not opt in to onboarding will remain siloed.

LiveInten's onboarding will be powered by identity graph, built through direct relationships with companies that execute people-based marketing with LiveIntent. Because of LiveIntent's direct relationships with customers who leverage email-powered people-based marketing, the graph also organizes the first-party data of its customers.