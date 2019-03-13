Contentful Releases Authoring Hub for the Enterprise

Contentful, a provider of content infrastructure for digital teams, has added features that help companies create a custom authoring hub to create, optimize, and deliver content across their entire digital footprint.

"Reinforcing our commitment to content infrastructure as the CMS of the future, we're helping enterprises to build the right technology stack for running content operations at scale," said Peter Sunna, head of product at Contentful, in a statement. "With these new features, we're empowering digital teams to build a seamless tool for managing and delivering relevant content without sacrificing any security, localization, compliance, or workflow requirements."

With the authoring hub, content creators can produce all content in one place; third-party tools and data-backed insights can be embedded directly into the authoring environment; and developers can deliver content across all digital channels and customer touchpoints. The new feature set includes the following: