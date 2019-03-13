Enquire and Roobrik Integrate

Enquire, a provider of cloud-based CRM, marketing automation, and sales contact center solutions for senior living and post-acute organizations, today announced a new integration with Roobrik, a provider of decision tools for similar facilities.

Roobrik's integration with Enquire is designed to provide timely guidance and give sales and marketing teams family-focused data and transparent management tools.

"We're seeing two big themes with senior living communities and their marketing in 2019," said Nate O'Keefe, CEO of Roobrik, in a statement. "First, communities are striving to put families first, not just in person but in every aspect of digital marketing. And second, companies like Enquire and Roobrik are stepping up to make sure that all of these systems talk to each other to help sales and marketing teams focus on and better serve everyone that's reaching out to them."

In about four minutes, Roobrik's online engagement platform guides users through a friendly, conversational assessment, which uses sophisticated algorithms to provide personalized, clinically-informed recommendations to seniors and their families. By integrating Roobrik with Enquire’s fully-customizable CRM, these personalized reports can be shared directly by senior living providers.

Enquire's CRM functionality provides sales with instant access to these highly-qualified prospects. Once populated into the Enquire CRM, the data from Roobrik enables sales teams to take a personalized approach with each prospect.