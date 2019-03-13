Yext Partners with Adobe for Website Discovery
Yext today announced a collaboration with Adobe, having launched four integrations with the Adobe Experience Cloud to connect Yext knowledge to web assets created and managed with Adobe.
These integrations will enable businesses to use their brand data stored in Yext across websites, mobile apps, email systems, and the Internet of Things.
"As search transforms from results to answers, the importance of structuring critical brand information to supply verified, direct answers to consumers is only continuing to grow," said Howard Lerman, founder and CEO of Yext, in a statement. "We are proud to collaborate with Adobe to provide new ways for brands to provide an excellent customer experience powered by intelligence."
"In the context of a changing customer journey fueled by changing technology, businesses need to think strategically about how to structure the facts that consumers seek out about them in order to make themselves discoverable," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe Experience Cloud, in a statement. "We're excited to bring the power of Yext knowledge to Adobe customers so that even more people can discover the compelling digital experiences they build with us."
Yext has launched integrations with the following four Adobe products:
- Adobe Experience Manager, enabling companies to power their websites with knowledge stored in Yext. This allows businesses to create pages and finders for locations, professionals, and events and update them centrally from Yext.
- Adobe Campaign, enabling businesses to send review requests through Adobe Campaign, Adobe's email and cross-channel orchestration solution.
- Adobe Analytics, synchronizing Yext Analytics data measuring brand performance in third-party services powered by Yext, from search engines to voice assistants, into Adobe Analytics.
- Adobe Target, allowing businesses to optimize and personalize their Pages to nudge customers to conversion with personalized content and calls to action. Adobe Target insights from Yext Pages will be visible in a business's Adobe Target dashboard alongside results from other channels, including web, mobile, email, and Internet of Things.
"Adobe is the global leader in content delivery and management, and with these integrations, we're giving businesses an easy way to power their digital experiences with the structured data they manage with Yext and increase their online discoverability and brand control," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "These integrations represent a major step forward in ensuring that the websites and other experiences brands create show up in searches across search engines, voice assistants, maps, and apps that consumers use every day."
