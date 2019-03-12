Inference Launches Natural Language Processing for AI-Powered Self-Service

Inference Solutions, a provider of intelligent virtual agents for sales and service, today launched Studio 6.0, which integrates natural language processing (NLP) and conversational AI technologies from Google and IBM to help businesses eliminate complex interactive voice response (IVR) menus and simple speech-enabled, directed dialogue systems.

Inference Studio 6.0 supports Google Dialogflow NLP and IBM Watson Tone Analyzer.

More than 35 telecommunications carriers around the world resell Inference's virtual agents. Businesses served by those carriers can now deploy self-service applications using NLP to streamline automated support. Inference Studio 6.0 also helps businesses reduce costs by increasing the percentage of live agent tasks that can be automated.