Inference Launches Natural Language Processing for AI-Powered Self-Service
Inference Solutions, a provider of intelligent virtual agents for sales and service, today launched Studio 6.0, which integrates natural language processing (NLP) and conversational AI technologies from Google and IBM to help businesses eliminate complex interactive voice response (IVR) menus and simple speech-enabled, directed dialogue systems.
Inference Studio 6.0 supports Google Dialogflow NLP and IBM Watson Tone Analyzer.
More than 35 telecommunications carriers around the world resell Inference's virtual agents. Businesses served by those carriers can now deploy self-service applications using NLP to streamline automated support. Inference Studio 6.0 also helps businesses reduce costs by increasing the percentage of live agent tasks that can be automated.
"Customers no longer want to play a game of 20 questions when speaking with a virtual agent. Studio 6.0 makes it possible to field open-ended prompts, such as 'How can I help you today?' or 'Please tell me the reason for your call.' This sophisticated interaction greatly reduces the time and frustration associated with traditional automated support, enabling businesses to resolve customer inquiries more efficiently than ever before," said Inference Solutions CEO Callan Schebella in a statement.