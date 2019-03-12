True Influence Launches AppointmentBase B2B Sales Solution

True Influence, a provider of intent-based marketing and demand generation solutions, today released AppointmentBase for identifying, prospecting, and booking appointments with prospects who are actively interested in making purchases.

"Our goal is to help our customers maintain a healthy pipeline that positively affects their revenue stream," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence, in a statement. "Through our AppointmentBase solution, we work with our customers to define their ideal customer profiles and find prospects who are most likely to convert, based on competitive intelligence and other suitable indicators."

AppointmentBase leverages True Influence's database of more than 500 million B2B contacts to identify high-level decision makers who match ideal customer profiles at target accounts and buying organizations that might not be on the company's radar.

True Influence's InsightBase intent signal monitoring software pinpoints individuals and accounts that are actively researching company products or services, indicating clear purchase intent. True Influence uses this intelligence to refine prospecting lists, from named accounts to leads generated by in-house or third-party demand generation programs.

Based on True Influence's initial conversation with prospects, the company commits to a plan of follow-up calls or moves contacts into nurturing programs. And when prospects commits to a meeting with sales, True Influence's team will book the appointment and deliver the contact directly to the customer's CRM or sales engagement platform.

AppointmentBase enables users to do the following: