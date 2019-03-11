zvelo Partners With YouAppi to Fight Ad Fraud
YouAppi is partnering with zvelo to help marketers fight ad fraud by ensuring that they only pay for high-quality, real users.
YouAppi will leverage zvelo's ad fraud solutions to ensure every impression, click, and install delivered to customers is free from blacklisted IP addresses identified from web crawlers, known data centers, malicious bots, etc.
"There is no question that ad fraud continues to be an industry-wide scourge, which is why YouAppi is dedicated to leading the market in fraud protection. We are pleased to partner with zvelo, a company that shares our same commitment to quality, accuracy, and transparency," said Moshe Vaknin, CEO of YouAppi, in a statement. "Our comprehensive platform is designed to combat fraud at every touch point, and this latest partnership with zvelo allows us to further protect our global brands while delivering high-quality engagement."
"Ad fraud continues to grow, damaging mobile and video campaigns while stealing billions of dollars from advertisers every year. The best way to protect ad budgets and maximize ROI is to identify and prevent fraudulent traffic at the source," said Jeff Finn, CEO of zvelo, in a statement. "A key component of our Ad Fraud Prevention solution is the Invalid Traffic (IVT) dataset, which provides a comprehensive feed of IPs that have been verified as generating fraudulent bot traffic from web crawlers, known data center traffic, and fake or malicious bots. YouAppi's integration of the IVT feed illustrates their commitment to preventing fraud and protecting every cent their customers spend on user acquisition, re-engagement, monetization, and other efforts."