PowerReviews Launches Journey IQ Mystery Shopping Solution
Using technology it gained in its acquisition of Stella Pulse, connected commerce technology provider PowerReviews has launched Journey IQ, a mystery shopping solution that enables companies to recruit their own customers as mystery shoppers and delivers more representative and actionable insights at scale.
Journey IQ rewards loyal customers with incentives like loyalty points or discounts on future purchases.
To start, companies select target customers by sending invites via SMS or email. Customers view details of the mission along with the incentive and are then guided through the data collection process using any device. Once missions are completed, data goes through quality assurance before flowing into a customizable dashboard that enables companies to immediately identify and improve their customer experiences.
"Eighty-nine percent of companies compete primarily on customer experience. However, only 8 percent of customers believe companies deliver incredible experiences," said Sara Rossio, senior vice president of product at PowerReviews, in a statement. "This customer experience feedback, along with other authentic content and consumer feedback we collect on our clients' behalf, will help companies better compete. Deep insights that are more representative and actionable will help brands create better experiences, build better products, market more effectively, and, ultimately, drive more sales."
Related Articles
PowerReviews Introduces the Social Suite
13 Jul 2018
PowerReviews Social Suite helps companies collect, manage, display, and share user-generated content.