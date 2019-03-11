PowerReviews Launches Journey IQ Mystery Shopping Solution

Using technology it gained in its acquisition of Stella Pulse, connected commerce technology provider PowerReviews has launched Journey IQ, a mystery shopping solution that enables companies to recruit their own customers as mystery shoppers and delivers more representative and actionable insights at scale.

Journey IQ rewards loyal customers with incentives like loyalty points or discounts on future purchases.

To start, companies select target customers by sending invites via SMS or email. Customers view details of the mission along with the incentive and are then guided through the data collection process using any device. Once missions are completed, data goes through quality assurance before flowing into a customizable dashboard that enables companies to immediately identify and improve their customer experiences.