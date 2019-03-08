SugarCRM Acquires Collabspot

SugarCRM has acquired the Collabspot email integration products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Collabspot, which launched in Singapore in 2012, integrates CRM systems with well-known email providers like Google and Microsoft, synchronizing emails, contacts, and calendars.

The acquisition follows SugarCRM's launch of Hint Insights, a tool that pushes proactive relevant signals and alerts to users via multiple channels.

The acquisition also comes on the heels of SugarCRM appointing Craig Charlton as its new CEO, succeeding Larry Augustin, who has been named chairman of the board of directors.

"This acquisition represents a significant tech step forward as we look to further integrate business productivity suites and CRM, two of the biggest communication data sources for businesses. Not only will it improve the quality of insight by ensuring that CRM is at the center of data and conversation, it also makes Sugar even more convenient and user-friendly for our customers. Looking forward, we’re excited about the prospect of integrating Collabspot into our core tools and future AI and predictive offerings," Charlton said in a statement.

Prior to joining SugarCRM, Charlton was CEO of Oildex, a provider of financial automation software and services for the oil and gas industry; CEO of Abila, a provider of financial and CRM software and services to associations, nonprofit organizations, and governmental entities; and senior vice president and general manager Asia Pacific at Epicor Software.