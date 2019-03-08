Sprinklr Launches Partner Program

Sprinklr has launched the Sprinklr Partner Program to deliver training, go-to-market support, and a certification program to an ecosystem of technology organizations, systems integrators, agencies, and social media channels. Sprinklr's partner program will help companies collaborate across marketing, sales, and care.

Sprinklr offers three levels of partnership: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Qualified partners receive the following:

Sprinklr partner program training, providing access to digital training content that supports sales and pre-sales roles, a dedicated partner team for continuous support, and a certification program for sales and services teams. Partners will also receive services implementation training.

Sprinklr Partner Program Portal, an online home for partners to track pipeline, view case studies, sales materials, deal registration, and request support.

Go-to-market support and access to new technology, with growth opportunities through co-selling support and access to Sprinklr's product roadmap.

Sprinklr is currently partnering with companies like Accenture, Deloitte, Golin, Havas, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SapientRazorfish, Twitter, and VMLY&R. Airbnb, Hilton, McDonald's, Nike, Walmart, and others are taking advantage of these partnerships to provide better customer experiences.