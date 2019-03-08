MadHive Launches Technology Suite to Address Ad Fraud
MadHive has launched a suite of technologies designed to address the issues of trust, transparency, fraud, and brand safety in advertising.
The cross-platform advertising technology stack leverages proprietary tools to cryptographically validate and link data to help grow advertisers’ audiences, enable more precise targeting, and verify ad delivery.
"Publishers, brands, and agencies alike have been living in the Advertising 1.0 ecosystem—what we call the Guess Economy&mdashdealing with issues around brand safety, transparency, and fraud," said Adam Helfgott, CEO of MadHive, in a statement. "But that doesn't have to be the case. Our technology is ushering in a new era, paving the way for Advertising 2.0 and the Evidence Economy, where results are trusted because they are mathematically and scientifically proven."
MadHive's product suite includes tools for media planning and buying, data management and matching, campaign and yield optimization, and reporting. The suite validates data and inventory.
Key elements of the MadHive suite include the following:
- Audience Device Graph, which connects advertisers and publishers to audiences across all devices;
- Precision Targeting with audience-specific data to power dynamic creative optimization and message targeting strategies based on real-time information;
- Audience Verification with technologies like cryptography and blockchain to guarantee audiences and video impressions across desktop, mobile, ConnectedTV, and OTT; and
- Cross-Device Attribution with MadHive's proprietary AI (Roger) to match impressions, engagements, and conversions to consumers.