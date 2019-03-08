ZeroBounce Releases Nine Email Validation Integrations

ZeroBounce has released a suite of integrations to streamline the email validation process across several CRM and email marketing channels.

The ZeroBounce email validation system now integrates seamlessly with Cloudflare, HubSpot, AWeber, and Rapid API and offers third-party integrations with Magento, Zapier, PrestaShop, ZohoCRM, and OpenCart. Thanks to these developments, users can import their email databases directly into ZeroBounce and send the results back to their platforms of choice.

All the security processes that ZeroBounce uses inside the integrations follow the industrial open authorization (OAuth) standard. The protocol allows servers to communicate without actually sharing users' sensitive data.

"In the rapidly evolving email industry, our goal is to provide customers with the best and fastest solutions to their challenges. The new integrations allow users to easily implement our powerful email validation system in their workflows. Customers save time and effort on their email hygiene, all while knowing their data is secure," said ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase in a statement.

In the past few months, ZeroBounce has also released direct MailChimp and Constant Contact integrations.