Strikedeck Launches Strikedeck Blitz Customer Success Platform

Strikedeck, providers of a customer success platform, today launched Strikedeck Blitz, a self-service edition of its platform for emerging small or medium-sized teams.

"In this age of one-click purchasing, ranging from Amazon and low-cost global marketplaces to instant cloud applications and services, retaining customers has never been more important," said Shreesha Ramdas, CEO and co-founder of Strikedeck, in a statement. "Companies of all sizes need to adopt customer success teams, and their activities and insights need to be directed and retained. Strikedeck Blitz shatters the existing barriers of cost and complexity to put a comprehensive platform for customer success into the hands of new or growing small and medium teams."

Strikedeck Blitz offers one-click integrations with a range of software for data and process sharing. It features preconfigured dashboards and templates for common customer success processes and a set number of configurable connectors to get data from every system that holds customer data.

Strikedeck Blitz helps customer success teams improve customer experiences (CX), minimize customer churn, boost renewals of service or subscription services, access customer health in real time, and identify opportunities for upselling or increased revenue. Using automation and integration technologies, it tracks customer interactions and includes workflow automation, machine learning, predictive analytics, usage tracking, instant surveys, and flexible personalization.